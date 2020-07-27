1/
DEBRA (Weiswasser) WEINBERG
WEINBERG
DEBRA (nee Weiswasser)
On July 25, 2020. Wife of Mark Weinberg. Daughter of Geraldine and the late Fred Weiswasser. Mother of Gregory Weinberg, Doug Weinberg and Keith (Alison) Weinberg. Sister of Jon (Eileen) Weiswasser and Abbe (Richard) Catapano. Grandmother of Mia, Lyla, Carter and Myles. Relatives and friends of are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 10:30 AM precisely at Har Jehuda Cemetery (sec. DC-4), Upper Darby, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Surgical Research Fund at Jefferson, Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107, www.jefferson.edu/supportpancreas.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Har Jehuda Cemetery (sec. DC-4)
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
July 27, 2020
ark, Greg, Doug and Keith - terribly sorry for your loss. Thinking of Deb and you all brings a smile to my face. Like we all grew up together. So very sad.
Karen Kutz Lloyd
Karen Lloyd
Friend
