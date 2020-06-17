MacDONALD
DEIRDRE M.
62, of Drexel Hill PA on June 14, 2020. Loving daughter of Kathleen A. (Kelly) and the late Charles H. MacDonald, Jr. Cherished sister of Charles H. III, John (Mary Theresa), Maureen (Robert) Douglas, Kara (Dave) McCann and Raymond (Natalie) MacDonald. Loving aunt to 13 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday June 18, 2020, 12 Noon St. Dorothy Church and to her Funeral Mass 1 P.M. in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
(O'LEARY FH)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.