Dr. DeLong was an accomplished drummer playing in the world champion Cardinal Dougherty High School Marching Band from 1962-66, and many happy years in drum and bugle corps, beginning with the Rising Sun Cadets, PAL Cadets and finally with the 1968-70 state and national champions Blue Rock. William G. DeLong, Jr., M.D. completed undergraduate degrees in both Chemical Engineering and Chemistry from Temple University and St. Joseph's University, respectively. He graduated from the Temple University School of Medicine and completed his Orthopaedic Surgery residency at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He served many leadership roles at Cooper University Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Health System and Temple University Hospital. He was currently serving as the Network Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at St. Luke's University Health Network. He also lent his expertise to the Philadelphia Flyers as well as multiple other professional, collegiate, and youth sports teams. Dr. DeLong was an active member of professional organizations as well as a board member of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, the Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society, and Healing the Children of Philadelphia County. He has been recognized with awards including Best Doctors in America, Top Physician in multiple publications, as well as teaching and research awards. Dr. DeLong was a sought-after educator, not only taught at the bedside and in the clinic, but taught at a high level at training courses throughout his career, was course chairman and keynote lecturer around the country, and has written numerous book chapters and scientific publications. Bill was also well-known for his "boots on the ground" humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake and his leadership as Chairman of the Humanitarian Committee of the OTA. He was a member of the Trauma Critical Care Team of the Department of Homeland Security for many years. In addition to these professional service activities, he was active as a consultant to the Haddonfield Child Care Advisory Board, a member of the Haddonfield Little League Board of Directors, Cub Scout master, the Haddonfield Substance Abuse Task Force, and coach of the Haddonfield Junior Basketball Team. Dr. DeLong's family will receive friends at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ on Wednesday evening, March 18, 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Thursday morning at 10:00 am at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield. Following the greeting, all are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at the Church beginning at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the STG Foundation, PO Box 60, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, Healing the Children, 46 St. Andrews Ct., Westhampton, NJ 08060 and Burlington County Animal Alliance, www.bcaaofnj.org
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020