My deepest condolences to you Sydney and your family. Your mom was my supervisor at TAIG. I will always remember her kindness and fairness. She had a great heart and was strong and resilient. What I will remember most about Denise was her kind and giving soul. The kindness she shared with me will live on as I demonstrate that same type of giving with joy. It's been many years since last I saw her but she left a lasting impression on me. May you find comfort in knowing from strangers how admired your beautiful mother was. And always know Sydney, that you my dear are the love of her life. Peace and blessings to you.

Kendra Johnson