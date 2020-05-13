Or Copy this URL to Share

CASEY

DENNIS A.

On May 8, 2020. Husband of Randi (nee Goldstein); Father of Samantha and Alexandra; Son of Jack (and the late Barbara) Casey; Brother of John (Diane) Casey, Kevin (Elaine Verne) Casey, Beth (Lee) Saverio and Patrick Casey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and interment are Private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation, 3509 N Broad St, Phila., PA 19140.JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME



