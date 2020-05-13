DENNIS A. CASEY
CASEY
DENNIS A.
On May 8, 2020. Husband of Randi (nee Goldstein); Father of Samantha and Alexandra; Son of Jack (and the late Barbara) Casey; Brother of John (Diane) Casey, Kevin (Elaine Verne) Casey, Beth (Lee) Saverio and Patrick Casey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and interment are Private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation, 3509 N Broad St, Phila., PA 19140.JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
