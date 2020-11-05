On October 31, 2020 of Erial, age 77. Husband of Lucia. Devoted father of Jack Hargreaves, Jim, Randy, Douglas, Roman, Pamela Myers, Guy, Jessica, Dennis, Jr., Jennifer, Jackqualine, Tyrus, and the late Deborah Cella. Loving grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Debbie Albanese, Toni Serota, John Cella and the late Sandra Meister. Family and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Interment, Manahath Cemetery, Glassboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory may be made to MDA, 600 Reed Road #104, Broomall, PA 19008. www.egizifuneral.com