1/
DENNIS CELLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 31, 2020 of Erial, age 77. Husband of Lucia. Devoted father of Jack Hargreaves, Jim, Randy, Douglas, Roman, Pamela Myers, Guy, Jessica, Dennis, Jr., Jennifer, Jackqualine, Tyrus, and the late Deborah Cella. Loving grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Debbie Albanese, Toni Serota, John Cella and the late Sandra Meister. Family and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Interment, Manahath Cemetery, Glassboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory may be made to MDA, 600 Reed Road #104, Broomall, PA 19008. www.egizifuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved