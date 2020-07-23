DENNIS CUNNINGHAM

He taught a course I had at La Salle. With Dennis there was never a moment of down time in the classroom, his wit was sharp as ever. I enjoyed Dennis a lot. For what it's worth, we were both from Trenton and my little Aunt Millie remembers Dennis as a bratty little kid, and that makes me laugh because he was really bold and brazen all his life and that's what makes him stand out. He was refreshing and outspoken and I'll miss him a lot.

Gary DalCorso