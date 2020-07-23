1/1
DENNIS CUNNINGHAM
CUNNINGHAM
DENNIS


Longtime Arts and Entertainment Editor for WCBS-TV in NYC, passed quietly on July 3rd at his home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was 85.
Dennis Michael Cunningham was born on May 15 in Trenton, NJ to Dennis T. Cunningham, a contractor and Catherine Cryan Cunnningham, a Bell Telephone operator. As a child, his weekly treat was going to the movies with his Mother. These trips set the foundation for his love of film and theatre, on which Dennis would build the rest of his life. Dennis spent his entire colligate career in Pennsylvania. He received a B.A., in English, from La Salle University, an M.A, in English, from Villanova University and a Ph.D., in Drama, from Carnegie Mellon University. He taught English Literature and Theatre at La Salle from 1962 until 1977. While there, he participated in La Salle College Music Theatre, a critically acclaimed Summer theatre in Philadelphia as both actor and Director.
In the early 70's, when The Arts were flourishing in The United States, he was part of "Mc Lean and Company" on KYW-TV in Philadelphia. Once on Television, his ubiquitous love for and far reaching knowledge of film and theatre became apparent, bringing an invite from WCAU-TV to review a film. So began a lengthy career in Criticism and Arts and Entertainment. Dennis' wit, surgically insightful critiques, and unorthodox approach to reviews made him a favorite in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, New York was watching, and in 1978 Network Execs finally coerced him into moving to NYC. Dennis Cunningham quickly established himself as New York's premiere theater and film critic on television. In fact, to gauge the success of a show, Theater Producers were only really interested in two reviews: the New York Times and Cunningham on Channel 2.
After a quarter century covering the fast paced world of Arts and Entertainment, Dennis moved to a more relaxed lifestyle in Southwest Florida. He kept active in the local Theater/Film/Arts scene in the Fort Myers, and enjoyed traveling with his son, Brian, and daughter-in-law, Chariya. Rome and the Vatican, a canal trip around The Netherlands, and the, sometimes several times a year, trips to Walt Disney World (which, to be honest, began in the mid 70's, and may be the real reason Dennis decided to retire in Florida), were his favorite.
His marriage to Broadway actress Jo Ann Cunningham ended in divorce. He is survived by his son Brian, Brian's wife Chariya, grand daughter Violet, a sister-in-law, Rosemary Cunningham, 5 nieces and nephews, and their families.
A private Funeral Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, Dennis would appreciate donations to The Doe Fund (www.doe.org), or The Actors Fund (www.actorsfund.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
To the family: I am so sorry to hear of your lost. I am sure that you all have many wonderful memories. Yet, I know that this must be a very difficult time for you all. When you all have a quite moment please allow the God of comfort to comfort you. Please read the following passages Psalms 94: 19,19
L S
July 23, 2020
He taught a course I had at La Salle. With Dennis there was never a moment of down time in the classroom, his wit was sharp as ever. I enjoyed Dennis a lot. For what it's worth, we were both from Trenton and my little Aunt Millie remembers Dennis as a bratty little kid, and that makes me laugh because he was really bold and brazen all his life and that's what makes him stand out. He was refreshing and outspoken and I'll miss him a lot.
Gary DalCorso
July 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
