McNALLY
S.J., REV. DENNIS E.
76, died on May 6, 2020 in Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late Edward P. McNally and Grace E.B. Norton. He was predeceased by sister Kerry E. Graham and brother Brian Patrick McNally. He is survived by his sister, Regina McNally, his Jesuit brothers in Community and members of a large extended family. An instructor of fine arts in 1975, Father began what would become a 45-year tenure at St. Joseph's University, teaching, leading and ministering to countless students across multiple generations. His key roles included professor of fine arts, co-director of the University gallery, resident advisor and minister, and chair of the Fine Arts department. Private burial at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. Those wishing to honor Father may contribute to The Corpus Christi Scholarship Fund which was established in 1993 through the generosity of the Jesuit Community and Dennis McNally, S.J.,Ph.D., to assist art students who demonstrate financial need. Address contributions to: Corpus Christi Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Joseph's University, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131-1395 or online at giving.sju.edu/mcnally. Additional information at: www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.