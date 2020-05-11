DENNIS E. McNALLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNALLY
S.J., REV. DENNIS E.
76, died on May 6, 2020 in Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late Edward P. McNally and Grace E.B. Norton. He was predeceased by sister Kerry E. Graham and brother Brian Patrick McNally. He is survived by his sister, Regina McNally, his Jesuit brothers in Community and members of a large extended family. An instructor of fine arts in 1975, Father began what would become a 45-year tenure at St. Joseph's University, teaching, leading and ministering to countless students across multiple generations. His key roles included professor of fine arts, co-director of the University gallery, resident advisor and minister, and chair of the Fine Arts department. Private burial at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. Those wishing to honor Father may contribute to The Corpus Christi Scholarship Fund which was established in 1993 through the generosity of the Jesuit Community and Dennis McNally, S.J.,Ph.D., to assist art students who demonstrate financial need. Address contributions to: Corpus Christi Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Joseph's University, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131-1395 or online at giving.sju.edu/mcnally. Additional information at: www.dinanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Jesuit Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved