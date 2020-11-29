1/1
FR. DENNIS J. Gallagher O.S.A.
1935 - 2020
on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was a member of the Augustinian Community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Dennis Gallagher and Anne McGlinchey, he is survived by his brothers Thomas and Edward, nieces, nephews, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Fr. Gallagher spent his entire priesthood in the education apostolate, beginning at Austin Prep, Reading, MA, followed by Malvern Prep, Malvern, PA, and then at Villanova University, Villanova, PA where he taught Library Science and became the University's first full-time Archivist in 1985. He was a weekend assistant at St. Catherine-St. Margaret Parish in Spring Lake, NJ from 1989-2016. Viewing on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:20 am at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, followed by his funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Gallagher to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
