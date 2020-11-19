1/1
Fr. Dennis J. Harten O.S.A.
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, age 71. He was a member of the Augustinian Community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late James Harten and Josephine O'Connell, he is survived by his brother Dan, his sister Mary Jo, nieces, nephews, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim. Fr. Harten spent many years in Augustinian parishes in Bryn Mawr, PA, Bronx, NY, Lawrence, MA, Casselberry and Naples, FL. He was pastor of St. Thomas of Villanova Parish in Rosemont, PA from 1994 – 2002. He also served briefly at St. Augustine Preparatory School, Richland, NJ. Viewing on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:15 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Harten to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
He was a great man of the people. It was an honor to be in his presence.
Patricia
Acquaintance
