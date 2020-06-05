KELLYJune 4, 2020. Beloved brother of Raymond (Patricia), Lynn Kelly, and Timothy (Liz). Son of the late Raymond J. and Regina Kelly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Dennis was a retired special education teacher for Yale Academy in Cherry Hill, NJ, and the Neshaminy School District. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, June 6, 2020, 9:00 A.M., St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment will be Private.

