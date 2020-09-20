61, of Abington, passed away on September 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Dennis is survived by his mother Anne (nee Bergin); two children Dennis Jr and Ciara Wymore (Gunnar); a granddaughter, Charlette; siblings Robert E. Jr.(Marietta), Nancy Shreckengast (Vincent), Michael, Stephen (Telicia), John (Patricia), Maureen McFadden (John), Timothy, Susan Flannery (Matthew), many nieces and nephews and his former wife Lisa (née Barnard). He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. and an infant brother, David. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing at the Church Monday after 10 A.M. Interment private. www.mayfuneralhome.com