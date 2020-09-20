1/
DENNIS JOHN LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
61, of Abington, passed away on September 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Dennis is survived by his mother Anne (nee Bergin); two children Dennis Jr and Ciara Wymore (Gunnar); a granddaughter, Charlette; siblings Robert E. Jr.(Marietta), Nancy Shreckengast (Vincent), Michael, Stephen (Telicia), John (Patricia), Maureen McFadden (John), Timothy, Susan Flannery (Matthew), many nieces and nephews and his former wife Lisa (née Barnard). He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. and an infant brother, David. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing at the Church Monday after 10 A.M. Interment private. www.mayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William R. May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved