Age 77, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, November 6, 2020. Mr. Marks was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Palmyra, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel 41 years ago. Dennis was the beloved "Pizzaman" and owner of the Buccaneer Pizza and Sub Shop in Moorestown, NJ for 18 years then owner of Sir Speedy Printing of Moorestown/Maple Shade. He was on the Board of Trustees for the Moorestown Theater Co. and the Mount Laurel Library and a long-time member of the Moorestown and Maple Shade Business Associations. In his leisure, he enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, lunchtime with the boys of Sir Speedy, and trips to the casinos. He sponsored many of the Fleetwood AA teams his children enjoyed. He always had a smile for everyone and probably knew your life history - if you knew him, he knew all about you. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. Dennis is survived by his beloved spouse, Darlene Marks (nee Westerman); children, Stephanie Sawyer (Stephen), Stephen Marks (Jennifer), Dr. Timothy Marks, RN; grandchildren, Tyler Marks, Taylor Biesecker, Janna and Jadyn Sawyer, Tehya and Kai "Shayna" Marks; sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Westerman) and Peter Wolk; many nieces, nephews, and great nephews. He was a "second" father to many. Viewings will be held on Monday, November 9th from 6 to 8 P.M. and again on Tuesday, November 10th from 9 to 10 A.M. immediately followed by the Funeral Service, all at MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.