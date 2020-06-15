BENSON

DENNIS M.

June 11, 2020, at the age of 68. Devoted father of Laura Radecki (Chet). Loving Pop Pop of Charlotte, Keira, and Chet, Jr. Dear brother of Joanne Bowes (Larry), Kathleen McFarland (Bob), Dan Benson (Lorry) and the late James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:00 P.M. to 7:45 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by Words of Remem-brance 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 265 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043 in his memory would be appreciated.



