DENNIS M. BENSON
1952 - 2020
BENSON
DENNIS M.
June 11, 2020, at the age of 68. Devoted father of Laura Radecki (Chet). Loving Pop Pop of Charlotte, Keira, and Chet, Jr. Dear brother of Joanne Bowes (Larry), Kathleen McFarland (Bob), Dan Benson (Lorry) and the late James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:00 P.M. to 7:45 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by Words of Remem-brance 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 265 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043 in his memory would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Burns Funeral Home
JUN
18
Service
08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
To Laura, Joanne, Kathy and Dan,
There are really no words to help you get through your grief. My heart aches for you. Dennis was such a kind, gentle person. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jacqueline McColgan (Benson)
Family
