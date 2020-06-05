KOEPof Medford passed away on Friday, May 29th. He was 89. He was married to Josephine for 64 years and together they raised four children. Dennis received an Associates in Electrical Engineering from NJIT, a BA in Psychology from Rutgers University and he took courses in Business Administration at Kutztown University. He had a long career selling industrial test equipment and components. He authored magazine articles, technical papers and training courses related to the products he sold. He also held various positions in design engineering, program management, marketing and training. He was a long-time member of IEEE and Toastmasters International. He loved to tell corny jokes, take photos of his favorite family members (everyone was his favorite), listen to music, and work in his garden. Dennis leaves behind a loving brother Dean (Florence) Koep, children, Lisa (Carl) Schmidt of Shamong, NJ, Christopher (Beth) of Asbury, NJ, Niel (Wilma) of Lanai City, HI, Claudia of Old Bridge, NJ, grandchildren, Kate Dowd, Becky Hampton, Karl Koep, Claire Schmidt, Jenny Schmidt, William Koep, Markus Koep, and great-granddaughters, Helayna, Asharee, and Norah. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the fall. Donations may be sent to Medford Care Center Residents Fund, 185 Tuckerton Rd., Medford NJ 08055.

