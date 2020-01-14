Home

Age 45, of Pompano Beach, FL. Son of Richard Waxler (Karen Shoemaker), Christine Waxler, and the late Hsu Chaiping. Surviored by sister, Jessica Waxler, Philadelphia; nieces, Aubrey and Chloe Waxler; uncles, Robert and Barry Waxler. Services Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 P.M., CATTERMOLE- KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, 600 Washington St., Royersford PA 19468. Visitation 5:30 to 7 P.M., Friday, at the Funeral Home. Contributions Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
