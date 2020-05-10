McHUGH
DENNIS P.
Of King of Prussia, PA died peacefully on May 7th, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Robert R. McHugh "Rob"; also survived by his sister, Gene Sherwood. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.