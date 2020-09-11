1/1
DENNIS R. "DENNY" HILL SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 8, 2020,


Retired Philadelphia Police Officer for 30 years, was born and raised in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Floyd and Norma (nee Northime) Hill. Denny enjoyed spending time with his friends, especially at the Bocce Club on Wednesday evenings playing cards. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles sports fan and enjoyed watching Western Movies. Denny will be remembered as a giving, caring, loving father and Pop. He will be sadly missed by his loving children; Christine (Raymond), Kim and Dennis JR (Natalie) Proud Pop of DJ and Bella. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Eve from 6 to 8:30 P.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 8:30 P.M. Burial private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
08:30 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc Murphy Ruffenach Brian W Donnelly Fh Pc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved