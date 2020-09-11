September 8, 2020,Retired Philadelphia Police Officer for 30 years, was born and raised in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Floyd and Norma (nee Northime) Hill. Denny enjoyed spending time with his friends, especially at the Bocce Club on Wednesday evenings playing cards. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles sports fan and enjoyed watching Western Movies. Denny will be remembered as a giving, caring, loving father and Pop. He will be sadly missed by his loving children; Christine (Raymond), Kim and Dennis JR (Natalie) Proud Pop of DJ and Bella. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Eve from 6 to 8:30 P.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 8:30 P.M. Burial private.