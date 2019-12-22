Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of The Redeemer
230 Pennswood Road
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
DESPINA "DEE" (Falbo) PAGE

DESPINA "DEE" (Falbo) PAGE
PAGE
DESPINA "DEE" (nee Falbo)


Passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mario and Marica Botsacos Falbo, and brother, Phillip Falbo. Dee is survived by her loving partner, Richard McEvoy; her beloved Godchildren, Linley Stroud, Gretchen Connard and Baer Connard; and her numerous devoted cousins and friends. To celebrate the life of this remarkable woman, a Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020, at Church of The Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Dee's memory to: Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood, Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or to The Philadelphia Orchestra,. One South Broad St., 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA, 19107
CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH
 www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
