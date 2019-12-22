|
|
PAGE
DESPINA "DEE" (nee Falbo)
Passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mario and Marica Botsacos Falbo, and brother, Phillip Falbo. Dee is survived by her loving partner, Richard McEvoy; her beloved Godchildren, Linley Stroud, Gretchen Connard and Baer Connard; and her numerous devoted cousins and friends. To celebrate the life of this remarkable woman, a Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020, at Church of The Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Dee's memory to: Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood, Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or to The Philadelphia Orchestra,. One South Broad St., 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA, 19107
CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019