DEVON JOSEPH
Passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born in Drexel Hill, PA to Jennifer (née Gross) and Donald Joseph on January 22, 2015. At the tender age of two, Devon developed a keen interest in dinosaurs and soon earned the moniker "Dino Devon." He was a Kindergartener at the Samuel Powel School where he excelled, and he enjoyed playing the piano in his spare time. While Devon's life with us was incredibly short, we are grateful for the long-lasting memories he left with us. His creativity, intelligence, and commitment to excellence were quite remarkable for a five-year-old. Cherished maternal grandson of Meredith (née McClure) and Joseph Gross and paternal grandson of Ermine Princivil and Dide Joseph. Devon will be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4625 Springfield Ave, Phila, PA 19143. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA 19050. The Funeral Service will be live-streamed on the LOGAN FUNERAL HOMES website (https://www.LoganFuneralHomes.com). In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Devon Joseph Memorial Fund GoFundMe page (gf.me/u/y5kt2q), the National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org) or Child Help (https://www.childhelp.org/).


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
