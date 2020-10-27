DIANA TIERNEY

Suddenly on Oct. 23, 2020, age 66. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Betty (Lauer) and sister, Betty Ann Tarde; sister-in-law of Mickey Tarde;aunt of Beth Graham and Matt Tarde; great-aunt of Cody and Tori and great-great aunt of Charlotte and Joy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256



