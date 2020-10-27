1/
DIANA TIERNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Oct. 23, 2020, age 66. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Betty (Lauer) and sister, Betty Ann Tarde; sister-in-law of Mickey Tarde;aunt of Beth Graham and Matt Tarde; great-aunt of Cody and Tori and great-great aunt of Charlotte and Joy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guckin Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved