Of Elkins Park, on Nov. 3, 2020. Viewing Friday, Nov. 13th, 9 to 11 A.M. Service 11 A.M. at EMMANUEL JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 6653-75 Chew Ave., Phila., Pa 19119. Interment Northwood Cem.



