GRADY
DIANE (nee Wilson)
On Jan. 11, 2020, age 82, of Audubon, NJ. Devoted wife of 66 years to Charles. Beloved mother of Michael (Patty), Kelly (Richard) Hill, Jennifer (Joseph) Furlong, William (Billie Jo) and the late, Kathleen "Kate" (Scott) Pergola. Lovingly survived by 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, David (Shirley) and Richard "Dick" (Trudy) and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Wilson.
Her Viewing will be held on Friday, beginning at 9 A.M., at St. Vincent Pallotti RC Church, 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township NJ, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Int.Mt. Holly Cemetery, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or
www.samaritannj.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020