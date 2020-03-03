|
|
O'BRIEN
DIANE M.
On February 29, 2020, age 67, of Elkins Park. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen (Quinn) Duddy. Loving mother of Conor O'Brien. Sister of Margaret Vicente (late Peter), Josephine Kraft (late Vincent), Paul Duddy (Gale), Kathleen Canouse (Lewis), Francis Duddy (Donna). Sister-in-law of Hugh McInaw (Diana). Former wife of Gerard O'Brien. Predeceased by sisters Mary Ellen Duddy, Eileen Houser, Jean McInaw. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9 to 11 A.M. at the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF.org and FOW.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020