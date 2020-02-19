Home

Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
DIANE MARSELLA "DEE" (Zimbalardi) KROMM

DIANE MARSELLA "DEE" (Zimbalardi) KROMM Notice
KROMM
DIANE MARSELLA "DEE"
(nee: Zimbalardi)


Of Aberdeen, MD and formerly of So. Phila., PA.. Beloved wife of 22 years to Stephen Kromm and the late Michael D'Emilio, Jr. Loving mother of Kris and Lynn D'Emilio and the late Michael D'Emilio. Dearest Mom-Mom to Michael Robert and Arianna Mae. Sister of Cheryl and the late John and Richard Zimbalardi she will also be missed by in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday beginning 11:30 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Service 1 P.M. Burial SS: Peter & Paul Cemetery.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
