CONWELL
DIANE R. (nee deLuca)
June 17, 2020- of Radnor, PA. Beloved wife of Charles Conwell, devoted mother of Charles (Deirdre), James, Cathleen McErlean (Joseph) and Amy Conwell. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 8.5 great-grandchildren, her sister Tina de Luca and her dog Pumpkin. Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday June 23rd, to a Visitation at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery.**Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, and observe social distancing. Seating in the Church will be very limited, so the Mass will be livestreamed on the Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish website homepage www.omgcparish.org In lieu of flowers, to honor Diane's memory please make donations to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila PA 19148.
MCCONAGHY F.H., ARDMORE
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.