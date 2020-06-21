DIANE R. (deLuca) CONWELL
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONWELL
DIANE R. (nee deLuca)


June 17, 2020- of Radnor, PA. Beloved wife of Charles Conwell, devoted mother of Charles (Deirdre), James, Cathleen McErlean (Joseph) and Amy Conwell. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 8.5 great-grandchildren, her sister Tina de Luca and her dog Pumpkin. Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday June 23rd, to a Visitation at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery.**Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, and observe social distancing. Seating in the Church will be very limited, so the Mass will be livestreamed on the Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish website homepage www.omgcparish.org In lieu of flowers, to honor Diane's memory please make donations to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila PA 19148.

MCCONAGHY F.H., ARDMORE
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 20, 2020
We were friends in grade school, and I loved seeing her throughout life. She lit up the room.
Jackie Murphy
Friend
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss may she Rest In Peace
Gene Tinari
Friend
June 19, 2020
It was my great fortune that my family became neighbors to the Conwells. I became life long friends to Charlie and Dierdra. Mr Mrs Conwell were always gracious to me despite our antics. It was my esteem pleasure growing up with there family. RIP Terrence Sullivan
Terry Sullivan
Neighbor
June 19, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to family and friends of Diane Conwell. You will be missed. All our love Kieran and Jean Marie McGreal
Kieran and Jean Marie McGreal
Friend
June 19, 2020
Amy I'm so sorry. How are you holding up? I didn't have the pleasure of meeting but she sounds just like you. Sending love to you and your family.
Wyn Brown
Friend
June 18, 2020
Thinking and praying for you all. May God grant you peace and love throughout this difficult period
Robert Gravina
Friend
June 18, 2020
Dear Charlie and your family, May God bless you and cover you with His love, transforming your sorrowing into joy; and may He fill your hearts with the sweet and treasured memories of all the wonderful and loving times you shared with each other and all those whose lives you touched. In His love, Martha Eischen
Martha Eischen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved