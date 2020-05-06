DONLEN
DIANE T. (nee Incollingo)
On May 2, 2020. Wife of the late George. Loving mom of Susan Donlen-Santiago (Geraldo), Michael (Alexis) and the late John. Mom Mom of Nicholas Santiago, Sophia Santiago, Damien Donlen and the late John Donlen Jr. Sister of Joseph Palmer and the late Mahlon Waters. Services and Interment are private. Donations in Dianes' memorial can be made to Fox Chase Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111. www.rrfunerals.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.