Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
DIANNA (Frantz) KANIG

DIANNA (Frantz) KANIG Notice
KANIG
DIANNA (nee Frantz)
On January 4, 2020. Wife of the late Paul. Mother of Lorri (Dan) Halberstadt, Judy (Ron) Bickart and Mitch (Kim) Kanig. Sister of Anita (Carmen) Spadaro and the late Stephen Frantz. Grandmother of Joshua, Sydney, Samantha, Courtney, Brooke and Ashlee. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Monday 4 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, South-ampton, PA, 18966. Shiva will be observed at the Halberstadt residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974 where she volun-teered and passed.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
