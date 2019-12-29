Home

DOLORES A. (Claggett) COYLE

DOLORES A. (Claggett) COYLE Notice
COYLE
DOLORES A. (nee Claggett)
On Dec. 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Dear mother of Charles W. (Marisa) Coyle, Dolores D. (George) Sweeney, William A. (Christine) Coyle, Mary (Edwin) Taylor and the late Stella M. Coyle. Sister of Catherine Cataldi; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7 to 9 P.M. and Friday Jan. 3 from 9 to 10 A.M. at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), and to her Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:30 A.M. Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church. Int. New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions in Dolores' name may made to PAWS, 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106.

www.mannalfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
