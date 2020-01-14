Home

Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:45 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Committal
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cem.
DOLORES A. (Williams) DeLAURENTIS

DOLORES A. (Williams) DeLAURENTIS Notice
DeLAURENTIS
DOLORES A. (nee Williams)
Age 85, on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Nicholas V.; devoted mother of Lynn M. (John N., Jr.) Rotoli, Nicholas J. (Eileen M.), Joseph (Theresa C.), Michael A. (Eleanor); cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 12; also survived by extended loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Thursday, 9:45 to 11:15 A.M., at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cem. Committal Service 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers and Mass Cards, do a kind deed or say a kind word to someone in need.

JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI F.H.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
