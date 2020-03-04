Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES LANDGREBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES A. (Morton) LANDGREBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. (Morton) LANDGREBE Notice
LANDGREBE
DOLORES A. (nee Morton)
On March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles J. Loving mother of Charles P. (Jill), Claire T. (Steve Caffey), Stephen J. (Rachel) and Sarah E. Devoted Nana of Samantha, Emma, Julie, Ryan and Jamie. Dear sister of Jim (Vicki), Rev. William, Francis, Margaret, Michael and Thomas (Denice). Dear friend of many and beloved friend of Laura Connor and Megan Barron. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 A.M. Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd., Chelten-ham, PA 19012 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.
WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -