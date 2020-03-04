|
|
LANDGREBE
DOLORES A. (nee Morton)
On March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles J. Loving mother of Charles P. (Jill), Claire T. (Steve Caffey), Stephen J. (Rachel) and Sarah E. Devoted Nana of Samantha, Emma, Julie, Ryan and Jamie. Dear sister of Jim (Vicki), Rev. William, Francis, Margaret, Michael and Thomas (Denice). Dear friend of many and beloved friend of Laura Connor and Megan Barron. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 A.M. Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd., Chelten-ham, PA 19012 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.
WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020