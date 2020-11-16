Passed away Nov. 13, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Loving wife of Ferdinand. Devoted mother of Mariann Blaney (Gerard), Dolores Grosso (Louis), and Joseph (Rochelle). Wonderful Gram of Hilary, Lauren, Rachael, Krista, Chelsea, Cailin and Matthew. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Albert (Barbara), Joseph (the late Margie), George (Rose) John (Connie), and the late William; sister-in-law of Albert and Doris. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Research act.alz.org
in her memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME