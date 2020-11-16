1/1
Dolores A. (Wernery) Reithmeier
Passed away Nov. 13, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Loving wife of Ferdinand. Devoted mother of Mariann Blaney (Gerard), Dolores Grosso (Louis), and Joseph (Rochelle). Wonderful Gram of Hilary, Lauren, Rachael, Krista, Chelsea, Cailin and Matthew. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Albert (Barbara), Joseph (the late Margie), George (Rose) John (Connie), and the late William; sister-in-law of Albert and Doris. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Research act.alz.org in her memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
