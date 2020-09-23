1/
DOLORES ANN HARRELL
Of Philadelphia, age 82 passed away on September 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis; devoted mother of Michael Harrell, Dolores Harrell, Daniel (Sissy) Harrell, Kathleen Harrell, Stephen Harrell, and Christine (William) Mahlenbrock; loving grandmother of Nickholas, Michael, Alexander, and Stephen Michael; loving great grandmother of Raymond; and cherished sister of John and Sarah. Dolores was a graduate of West Catholic; class of 1956. She was also a sister of the West Catholic Sorority. Family and friends are invited to Dolores's Life Celebration on Friday, September 25th , from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Redeemer St. Joseph's Manor.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Christ The King Church
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ The King Church
SEP
25
Interment
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
September 22, 2020
Your mom was such a sweet person, so sorry for your loss. Marylou
marylou schmidt
Family Friend
