DOLORES ANNE (NEE MASUCCI) Age 87, of Oreland, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020. Dolores was the devoted wife of 65 years to the late William. Beloved mother of Marianne Young (the late Stephen) and William (Joanne). Cherished grandmother of William (Kelly), Colin, Emily, Timothy, and Catherine. Loving sister of the late Elizabeth Dunlavey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family on Thurs. Oct 15, 2020, from 10 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen PA. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Masks and proper social distancing will be required. Arr.: FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem, 215-639-3130



