DOLORES ANNE (MASUCCI) HUNTER
DOLORES ANNE (NEE MASUCCI) Age 87, of Oreland, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020. Dolores was the devoted wife of 65 years to the late William. Beloved mother of Marianne Young (the late Stephen) and William (Joanne). Cherished grandmother of William (Kelly), Colin, Emily, Timothy, and Catherine. Loving sister of the late Elizabeth Dunlavey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family on Thurs. Oct 15, 2020, from 10 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen PA. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Masks and proper social distancing will be required. Arr.: FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem, 215-639-3130

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St Alphonsus Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Alphonsus Church
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
