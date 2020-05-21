Dolores Bernadette (Musse) PEPPER
PEPPER
DOLORES BERNADETTE
(nee Musse)
Passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Pepper, and mother of Mary Louise (Joe) and Timothy J. Loved Grandma of James Joseph, Logan Bryce, and John Cleary. She is rejoined with her brothers Raymond and Charles. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Scattergood Foundation, 1501 Cherry St., Phila., PA 19102. https://www.scattergoodfoundation.orgwww.loganfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Philadelphia - Philadelphia
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
