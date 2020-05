PEPPERDOLORES BERNADETTE(nee Musse)Passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Pepper, and mother of Mary Louise (Joe) and Timothy J. Loved Grandma of James Joseph, Logan Bryce, and John Cleary. She is rejoined with her brothers Raymond and Charles. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Scattergood Foundation, 1501 Cherry St., Phila., PA 19102. https:// www.scattergoodfoundation.org www.loganfuneralhomes.com