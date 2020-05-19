WALSH
DOLORES C. (nee Hart)
Age 85, passed away peacefully in Chalfont, PA, on May 15th, 2020. She was born in Phila., PA and was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Hart.
Dolores was the devoted wife of the late John L. and was married over 59 years. She was the beloved mother of John III (Suzanne), Thomas (Lillian) and Robert (Maureen), sister of George Hart (Lynne) sister in law of Alexander McCloskey, Patricia Brooks, and Richard Walsh (Carol). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Jillian, Juliann, Connor, RP, Sean, John IV, and Matthew. Dolores was preceded in death by her sister Mary Anne McCloskey, her sister-in-law Joan Murray and her husband Jack, and her brother-in-law Patrick Brooks.
Dolores was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care her family. She also enjoyed working many years as an administrative assistant at St. Anselm rectory. Her devout Catholic faith made her career choice even more rewarding.
Finally Dolores loved spending time with her extended family traveling to the NJ Shore, Ireland or just going to dinner.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores's Life Celebration Thursday, May 21st, 2020 from 7 to 9 P.M. at the JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA. 19154. Her Funeral Mass and Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held on Friday, and will be private for the family. Memorial Contributions may be made in Dolores's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.To share your fondest memories of Dolores, please visit
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.