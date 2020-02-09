|
CHRISTIANSEN
DOLORES "DEE" (nee Howells)
90 yrs. old, peacefully, on Feb. 6, 2020. Loving mother and best friend of Mark and Bob Christiansen. Cherished grand-mother of Megan, Ryan and Amber. Great-grandmother of Jayla, Addie and Riley.
Dee was Past President of IHM Golden Age Club, Pensdale Club and member of St. John's Seniors.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Wednesday, 10:15 to 11:15 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd., (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Ent. Westminster Cem. Please send donations in Dee's name to Sacred Heart Free Home for Cancer, 1315 W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila. 19140.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020