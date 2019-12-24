|
BISCEGLIE
DOLORES D.
93 years old of Phila. passed away peacefully on Dec. 20th, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel J. Bisceglie, Dolores is survived by her loving daughters, Gloria Sokolowski (Brian), and Donna Murt (Edward). Dolores is also survived by her 5 cherished grandchildren, 5 adored great grandchildren, as well as her beloved sister Loretta. She is predeceased by her dear siblings, John, and Maryanne.
Friends and family are invited to share in Dolores' Life Celebration on Friday Dec. 27th 2019 at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, with a Viewing held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., and her Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047. In lieu of flowers donations made in Dolores' memory to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, would be greatly appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019