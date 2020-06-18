DOLORES E. (Kazmierski) McKEE
McKEE
DOLORES E. (nee Kazmierski)


Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Pat; children Patrick (Danielle), Michael (TaRhonda) and Kristen; grandchildren Madeleine, Mickey, Lucia, Claire and Ruby Dee; sisters Helen, Jean, Marie and Carol.
Dee lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, wife, grand-mother and friend. Through example, she taught us how to live with courage, strength and most importantly deep love. Her priority always remained the happiness and well-being of those she loved.
Arrangement have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Due to Covid-19 services are private. The family requests donations in Dee's name to HandsTogether.org or cancer.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
