McKEE





Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Pat; children Patrick (Danielle), Michael (TaRhonda) and Kristen; grandchildren Madeleine, Mickey, Lucia, Claire and Ruby Dee; sisters Helen, Jean, Marie and Carol.Dee lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, wife, grand-mother and friend. Through example, she taught us how to live with courage, strength and most importantly deep love. Her priority always remained the happiness and well-being of those she loved.Arrangement have been entrusted toDue to Covid-19 services are private. The family requests donations in Dee's name to HandsTogether.org or cancer.org