McKEE
DOLORES E. (nee Kazmierski)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Pat; children Patrick (Danielle), Michael (TaRhonda) and Kristen; grandchildren Madeleine, Mickey, Lucia, Claire and Ruby Dee; sisters Helen, Jean, Marie and Carol.
Dee lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, wife, grand-mother and friend. Through example, she taught us how to live with courage, strength and most importantly deep love. Her priority always remained the happiness and well-being of those she loved.
Arrangement have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Due to Covid-19 services are private. The family requests donations in Dee's name to HandsTogether.org or cancer.org.
DOLORES E. (nee Kazmierski)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Pat; children Patrick (Danielle), Michael (TaRhonda) and Kristen; grandchildren Madeleine, Mickey, Lucia, Claire and Ruby Dee; sisters Helen, Jean, Marie and Carol.
Dee lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, wife, grand-mother and friend. Through example, she taught us how to live with courage, strength and most importantly deep love. Her priority always remained the happiness and well-being of those she loved.
Arrangement have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Due to Covid-19 services are private. The family requests donations in Dee's name to HandsTogether.org or cancer.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.