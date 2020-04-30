|
|
KALLINEN
DOLORES EMILY (nee Britt)
Of Tyson Ave and Vista St, (Phila.) on April 24, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Kallinen and the late Frank Turco. Devoted mother of Maria Jacobs (Mark), Frank Turco (Theresa) and Joe Turco (Debbie). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Nicole Jacobs, Jessica Giammarinaro (RJ), Kimberly Jacobs and Frankie, Brianna and Gina Turco. Dolores' proudest and most enjoyed moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren. Originally from St. Bernard's, she graduated from St. Hubert's. She retired from Bell Atlantic. Due to Covid-19 concerns, burial will be private with a future memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to @ www.alz.org Tribute in memory of Dolores Kallinen.
O'NEILL-BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 215-739-6655
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020