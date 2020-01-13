|
VENNERI
DOLORES F., "DOLLY", (nee HUEBNER)
age 90, January 11, 2020. A longtime resident of Pennypack Woods. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Dominic's Church and was devoted to her family. Wife of the late John. Mother of John (Debbie), Joe (Sue), Michael (Joan), Dolores, David (Terry), Christine (Phil), the late Christopher, and Vincent (Lynda). Grandmother of 18, great grandmother of 11; she is 1 of 12 children who is survived by her sisters Patricia and Francine; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 6-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. A second Viewing will be held Thursday, 9-9:45 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Dominic's Church at the above address would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020