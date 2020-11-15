1/1
Dolores Giordano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed November 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Peter and Concetta Iezzoni. Devoted wife of 54 years Frank N. Beloved mother of Carolyn Mary (Stephen) McSorley, Gregory N. (Kathie) and the late Baby Carolyn. Loving grandmother of Alexandra M. McSorley. Sister of Loretta (John) Graffigna and the late Jennie DiCarlo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing TUESDAY 9-10AM St. Rita of Cascia Church 1166 S. Broad St. Funeral MASS will follow viewing 10AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved