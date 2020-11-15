passed November 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Peter and Concetta Iezzoni. Devoted wife of 54 years Frank N. Beloved mother of Carolyn Mary (Stephen) McSorley, Gregory N. (Kathie) and the late Baby Carolyn. Loving grandmother of Alexandra M. McSorley. Sister of Loretta (John) Graffigna and the late Jennie DiCarlo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing TUESDAY 9-10AM St. Rita of Cascia Church 1166 S. Broad St. Funeral MASS will follow viewing 10AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.