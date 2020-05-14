BORISH
DOLORES J. (née Geiger)
Age 90, of Warminster, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. Wife of Irvin (deceased), mother of Michael Borish, Edward Borish, and Dr. David Borish. Sister of Janet Krier, Anna Lauer, and Charles Geiger. Graveside services private.www.westlaurelhill.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.