INVERSO





of Swarthmore, PA, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday July 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Dolores was born in South Philadelphia to Antonio and Carmela (Campanila) Venturo Dolores lived in Swarthmore for the past 65 years and was a member of Notre Dame deLourdes Church.She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, her parents and her twelve brothers and sisters. Dolores is survived by her daughters Janet Inverso, Valerie Inverso and Barbara (Peter) Meredith, grandsons Jacob and Benjamin Meredith, and sisters-in-law Gloria Melloni and Bonnie Ventura.Visitation is Friday July 24th 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA, followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 A.M. There will be a brief eulogy at 10 A.M. during the visitation. Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Phila-bundance, 3616 S. Galloway St, Phila., PA 19148, Attn: Development.Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church. Online condolences and memories and full obituary may be seen on

