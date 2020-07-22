1/1
DOLORES J. INVERSO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INVERSO
DOLORES J.


of Swarthmore, PA, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday July 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Dolores was born in South Philadelphia to Antonio and Carmela (Campanila) Venturo Dolores lived in Swarthmore for the past 65 years and was a member of Notre Dame deLourdes Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, her parents and her twelve brothers and sisters. Dolores is survived by her daughters Janet Inverso, Valerie Inverso and Barbara (Peter) Meredith, grandsons Jacob and Benjamin Meredith, and sisters-in-law Gloria Melloni and Bonnie Ventura.
Visitation is Friday July 24th 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA, followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 A.M. There will be a brief eulogy at 10 A.M. during the visitation. Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Phila-bundance, 3616 S. Galloway St, Phila., PA 19148, Attn: Development.
Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church. Online condolences and memories and full obituary may be seen on

www.lyonsfs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis Venturo
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Inverso Family for the loss of your loved one, Dolores, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 21, 2020
Janet,Val and Barbara I’m so sorry to hear about your mom she was a great Lady We will keep you and your family in my prayers Dave andLori Detweiler
Dave and Lori Detweiler
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved