JULIANO
DOLORES
84, of Broomall PA, formerly of Havertown and SW Philadelphia. Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Loving mother of Lorraine (Salvatore) Casciello, John Juliano Jr. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren and her sister, Evelyn Caronia.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all Services and Interment will be private.
Condolences are encouraged to be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.