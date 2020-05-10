LAMANA
DOLORES (nee Bennett)
May 7, 2020. Beloved Wife of Anthony. Devoted Mother of Lisa (Carmelo) Cassia and Jason Lamana. Mannie of Carmelo "CJ" and Sofia Cassia. Dear Friend of Joan Schlotterbeck. Services and burial will be held privately. Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.