GOTAS

DOLORES M.

86, of Warminster, on Thurs., May 13, 2020. The wife of Paul V. Gotas. Survived by her daughters, Deborah Familant (Elliott), Cynthia DeMaio, Lisa Gotas; grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Sarah, Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held privately.Arrs. are entrusted to

HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale



