DOLORES M. GOTAS
GOTAS
DOLORES M.
86, of Warminster, on Thurs., May 13, 2020. The wife of Paul V. Gotas. Survived by her daughters, Deborah Familant (Elliott), Cynthia DeMaio, Lisa Gotas; grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Sarah, Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held privately.Arrs. are entrusted to
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
