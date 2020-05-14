GOTAS
DOLORES M.
86, of Warminster, on Thurs., May 13, 2020. The wife of Paul V. Gotas. Survived by her daughters, Deborah Familant (Elliott), Cynthia DeMaio, Lisa Gotas; grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Sarah, Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held privately.Arrs. are entrusted to
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
DOLORES M.
86, of Warminster, on Thurs., May 13, 2020. The wife of Paul V. Gotas. Survived by her daughters, Deborah Familant (Elliott), Cynthia DeMaio, Lisa Gotas; grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Sarah, Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held privately.Arrs. are entrusted to
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.