1/1
1/1
Was welcomed into heaven on July 12, 2020, at the age of 78, with her family by her side. Dolores will be forever remembered for her sweet and feisty spirit. Devoted wife to, Barry Strittmatter, cherished mother to Scott and Dina (Fred), doting grandmother to 8, Sam, Barry Joe, Kalvin, Wyatte, Bear, Ali, Fischer and Rosey, dear sister to the late Joseph (Kay), Dominic, Jr. (Helen), Barbara (George), aunt to many and friend to all.
www.lifecelebration.com. Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000