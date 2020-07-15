1/1
DOLORES M. STRITTMATTER
STRITTMATTER
DOLORES M.


Was welcomed into heaven on July 12, 2020, at the age of 78, with her family by her side. Dolores will be forever remembered for her sweet and feisty spirit. Devoted wife to, Barry Strittmatter, cherished mother to Scott and Dina (Fred), doting grandmother to 8, Sam, Barry Joe, Kalvin, Wyatte, Bear, Ali, Fischer and Rosey, dear sister to the late Joseph (Kay), Dominic, Jr. (Helen), Barbara (George), aunt to many and friend to all.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores' Life Celebration on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9 to 10:50 A.M. with her Funeral Mass to follow at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish of Plymouth Meeting, 3050 Walton Rd. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre. Donations in Dolores' memory can be made to Holisticare Hospice.
To share your fondest memories of Dolores, please visit

www.lifecelebration.com. Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
