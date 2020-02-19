|
|
ROSCOVICH
DOLORES MARGUERITE
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by her family by her side at the age of 89. Born in Maple Shade, NJ, to the late Frank and Marguerite Roscovich. She was their only child. Adored and admired by all who knew her, she was known for her generosity and kindness to all who knew her. She gave selflessly.
Dolores attended OLPH school then to the Mount St. Joseph Academy. After high school, Dolores attended the Pierce Junior College where she majored in business. Following business school, Dolores was employed by PECO from 1951 until she retired in 1993 as Executive Secretary to the President. She was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill. After retirement, she did a lot of volunteering and made significant donations to various charities and organizations including her beloved OLPH Church in Maple Shade.
Dolores loved golf and bowling but most of all her love was traveling. She toured Europe and went on lots of cruises around the Caribbean and Alaska. She also loved the beach and was a regular at the Cape May Congress Hall from a baby to adulthood.
Dolores is survived by a cousin, Joe Kinney, his wife Ann, Aunt to Michelle Fish (McElroy), John Fish, five great nieces and nephews, Catherine Larkin, Joseph Kinney, Susan Cambanero and Mark Kinney. She did all her traveling with her parents and best friend of over 65 years Eleanor Kranz who preceded her in death 2 years ago.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 9 - 11 A.M. at GIVNISH OF MAPLE SHADE, 600 East Main Street, Maple Shade. Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan HealthCare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
To share your memories of Dolores, please visit
www.givnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020