January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Devoted mother of Jo-Ann (the late Wally) Hojnacki, Elizabeth (William) Paris, William Menno, Deborah Menno, Patricia (James) Hollawell, Lisa (Gerard) White, and Laurie (Joseph) Haney, loving grand-mom to Carla (Steven), William III (Erin), Christopher (Corinne), Scott, Matthew, James, Alyssa, Madison, Gerard, Rachel, Julia and Joseph. Great grandmother to Christopher, Jr. Dear sister of Jack Christy (Deb) and Shirley Baldino. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 9:00 to 10:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Resur-rection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020
